Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Wayne Osterman
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Richard Wayne Osterman

March 28, 1951 - Feb. 24, 2021

BLOOMINGTON –

Richard Wayne Osterman, 69 of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington surrounded by his family.

Funeral services for Richard will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Calvert-Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Linsy Stockham will officiate. Military honors will be performed by the Bloomington Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Visitation is 10:30am to 11:30am with the service to follow. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean.

After serving in the Army, Richard earned his Master's Certificate in Program Management from The George Washington School of Business and became a Certified Trainer for Project Management. Richard's "think outside of the box" and "can do" attitude landed him projects around the world. At Baxter Healthcare, he earned the Engineer of the Year award for his role restoring operations to critical medical glove factories in Malaysia. He developed internet systems for the Chicago School System, and managed the construction of Bloomingdales. He worked with the Army Corps of Engineers in Iraq to coordinate construction projects and secure oil pipelines from sabotage during Operation Iraqi Freedom, then returned to work tirelessly with FEMA in Texas after hurricane Harvey, ensuring home owners, municipalities and businesses received financial assistance for restoration.

After retirement, Richard engaged himself with Habitat for Humanity Restore, serving on the Board of For A Better Tomorrow and providing scholarships for space camp at Challenger Learning Center.

Richard was born March 28, 1951 in Evanston to Robert and Jean Van Arsdell Osterman. He married Nancy Robinson Huber in 1991. She survives. He is also survived by his mother Jean Osterman of Morton, two children Stephen Huber of Gridley and Holly (John) Koch of Cooksville, three grandchildren Alexander Hall, Justin Hall, Austin Robb, and three siblings, Dan (Beth) Osterman of Rock Island, IL, Kathy (John) Turner of East Peoria, and Don (Lisa) Osterman of Morton. He was preceded in death by his father and youngest brother Doug Osterman.

Richard was a loyal Cubs and Bears fan who loved watching games with his brothers. His dog Benji was his devoted companion and became his social director for the neighborhood.

Memorial contributions may be made to or to the Central Illinois Humane Society, Challenger Learning Center Normal IL, Habitat for Humanity or For A Better Tomorrow. Online condolences may be left at calvertmemorial.com



Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Richard worked hard to complete task for FEMA and those that suffered loss in Harvey. Our prayers are with the family and friends. We will all miss him
Charles McLeod
March 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss and ours. Richard was a true friend and a great man. His fondest story was when he was able to take you to the Kentucky Derby. He was so proud of that. He is truly missed. God bless and comfort you and your family.
Lynn Wolfe
March 4, 2021
Nancy, My sincere condolences on the passing of Richard. May the love and memories you shared together give you strength through this challenging time! God bless you and your family! Love, Brenda Stout
Brenda Stout
March 1, 2021
Dearest Nancy, I´m so sorry to hear of the passing of your husband. I´m Sending you both prayers of love and light . May it always surround you and Richard keeping you both in peace and serenity, and be a constant reminder of the Love you share. Now and Always
Connie Tull
March 1, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy on the passing of Richard. May all your wonderful memories bring you and your family comfort and peace.
Marjorie Stump
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results