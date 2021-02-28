Richard Wayne Osterman

March 28, 1951 - Feb. 24, 2021

BLOOMINGTON –

Richard Wayne Osterman, 69 of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington surrounded by his family.

Funeral services for Richard will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Calvert-Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Linsy Stockham will officiate. Military honors will be performed by the Bloomington Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Visitation is 10:30am to 11:30am with the service to follow. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean.

After serving in the Army, Richard earned his Master's Certificate in Program Management from The George Washington School of Business and became a Certified Trainer for Project Management. Richard's "think outside of the box" and "can do" attitude landed him projects around the world. At Baxter Healthcare, he earned the Engineer of the Year award for his role restoring operations to critical medical glove factories in Malaysia. He developed internet systems for the Chicago School System, and managed the construction of Bloomingdales. He worked with the Army Corps of Engineers in Iraq to coordinate construction projects and secure oil pipelines from sabotage during Operation Iraqi Freedom, then returned to work tirelessly with FEMA in Texas after hurricane Harvey, ensuring home owners, municipalities and businesses received financial assistance for restoration.

After retirement, Richard engaged himself with Habitat for Humanity Restore, serving on the Board of For A Better Tomorrow and providing scholarships for space camp at Challenger Learning Center.

Richard was born March 28, 1951 in Evanston to Robert and Jean Van Arsdell Osterman. He married Nancy Robinson Huber in 1991. She survives. He is also survived by his mother Jean Osterman of Morton, two children Stephen Huber of Gridley and Holly (John) Koch of Cooksville, three grandchildren Alexander Hall, Justin Hall, Austin Robb, and three siblings, Dan (Beth) Osterman of Rock Island, IL, Kathy (John) Turner of East Peoria, and Don (Lisa) Osterman of Morton. He was preceded in death by his father and youngest brother Doug Osterman.

Richard was a loyal Cubs and Bears fan who loved watching games with his brothers. His dog Benji was his devoted companion and became his social director for the neighborhood.

Memorial contributions may be made to or to the Central Illinois Humane Society, Challenger Learning Center Normal IL, Habitat for Humanity or For A Better Tomorrow. Online condolences may be left at calvertmemorial.com