Richard "Dick" L. Porth

July 16, 1951 - April 1, 2022

EL PASO - Richard "Dick" L. Porth, 70, formerly of El Paso, IL, passed away on April 1, 2022, in Prescott, AZ.

He was born on July 16, 1951, in McCook, NE, and raised in Woodford County before relocating to Whiteside County to raise his family and retiring to Prescott Valley, AZ.

Dick is survived by his beloved Audrey; their daughter, Danielle; and his three sons: Matthew Porth of Chicago, IL, Alex Porth of Montgomery, IL, Andrew Porth of Morris, IL; three brothers: Ron (Becky) Porth of Bloomington, IL, Tim (Denise) Porth of El Paso, IL, Jeff Porth of Deerfield Beach, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ilene Porth; one brother, Terry Porth.

Dick was employed at Vern's Farm Systems in Hooppole, IL, for 37-years.

Throughout his life, Dick was an avid golfer and fisherman, who also enjoyed Chicago Cubs baseball and Tennessee Lady Vols basketball. A prolific storyteller, Dick was known for entertaining all those who had the pleasure of his acquaintance.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso, IL. Father Robert Rayson will be officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to services. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso.

The family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Humane society.

Online tributes and condolences may be made to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.