Richard (Dick) D. Tharp, Sr.

April 25, 1931 - Sept. 7, 2021

WAUCONDA - Richard Dean Tharp, Sr. was a brilliant man who positively affected many people's lives. He was a wonderful husband, father, and a mentor to many people, as reflected in the outpouring of affection for him at the ceremony for the naming of Dick Tharp Field at Normal Community High School on September 3, 2021. Many, many of his former players, assistant coaches, administrators, and students came out to celebrate the event and when they got on their feet along with the crowd in the stands, it was one of the great thrills of his life. He was deeply loved and respected, not only by his peers, but by the many he coached and taught. He was a humble man and below is what he wished his obituary to say.

On September 7, 2021, Dick passed away. He was looking forward to being reunited with his infant son, Richard D. Tharp, Jr. and his wife, Jeanette (Terrebonne) Tharp and grandson, Jared Frost and son-in-law, Ken Frost of Normal, IL all of whom preceded him in death. Also, preceding Dick in death was his mother; father; stepfather; one brother, William P. (Bill) Tharp of Bloomington, IL and two sisters: Dorothy Baker of Farmer City, IL and Shirley (Gil) Knudston of Chandler, AZ. Surviving are two daughters: Robbin Frost of Normal, IL, Rebecca (David) Wilke of Lockport, LA and two sons: Ryne (Karen) Tharp of Wauconda, IL and Rory Tharp of Eugene, OR. Also, surviving him are nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Dick attended school in Farmer City, IL and Maroa, IL where he graduated from Maroa-Forsyth high school. After graduation from high school Dick served in the United States Coast Guard where he met his wife, of 61 years, Jeanette Terrebonne Tharp. After serving in the USCG he received a BS degree from Illinois State Normal University and Masters of Education from the University of Illinois. Dick taught and coached in Lafourche Parish, LA, Mahomet-Seymour, IL, St. Joseph-Ogden, IL, and finished his career in Unit Five at Normal Community High School in Normal, IL. Dick was a member of the Illinois State University Athletic Hall Fame, the Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame, and Bloomington-Normal Officials Hall of Fame.