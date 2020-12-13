Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rick G. Lynch
FUNERAL HOME
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL

Rick G. Lynch

May 19, 1948 - Dec. 10, 2020

ATLANTA - Rick G. Lynch, 72, of Atlanta, passed away at 1:06 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, in the emergency room of Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Rick Gene Lynch was born May 19, 1948, in Danville. He was united in marriage with Connie L. Allen on April 27, 1970. She survives.

Rick is also survived by their children: Rocky Lynch, Rochelle Lynch, and Richard (James Perez) Lynch; three grandchildren: Brittney, Benjamin, and Brooklyn; and one great-granddaughter: Evelynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy C. Lynch and Edith Griffen; stepmother Jessie; two brothers; and one sister.

Rick retired from Norfolk Southern where he had worked as a conductor. He served for one term as the Mayor of Atlanta. Rick had also served as a Paratrooper in Vietnam in the 173rd Brigade of the United States Army. In addition to spending time with his grandchildren and German Shepherd Rosey, Rick enjoyed mowing lawns, reading and commenting on Facebook commentary, and politics.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the VA Hospital in Danville.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Ran around with Rick during high school. Also ran into him several times around An Khe Vietnam Bach in 1968 - 52 years ago.
Dan Newman Rankin Twp HS Class of 65.
December 21, 2020
Grew up a block away from Rick in Rankin, IL; he was an enjoyable, unique character. We last visited at our 25th HS reunion, and I'd looked forward to visiting with him at our 50th - Condolences to all of Rick family.
Doug Higgins
December 16, 2020
Rick and I worked together many years. He was a good man and father who loved his children and wife. He was a great guy to work with. I pray that God WI have His Hand on Connie and the children. Rest in Peace ol friend till we meet again.
John A Smith
December 16, 2020
I was the Trainmaster at Good Yard and sure enjoyed working with Rick over the years. He loved giving me a hard time. If there was something special to get done, he was the man. We kept in contact after retirement and I always enjoyed hearing from him. My deepest sympathy to his family. Charlie
Charlie Moore
December 15, 2020
Rick was the first person I met on the railroad 23 years ago. He helped train me and was a lot of fun to be around. He was always laughing and cracking jokes along with teaching me what I needed to know. I always enjoyed working with him and he will be missed. Prayers to his family.
Clint bundy
December 14, 2020
I will miss Rick. He was a great friend and class mate. Rest In Peace Rick.
Joe Bolin
December 13, 2020
Sending our prayers & sympathy to the whole family. I went to school with Ricky, a year younger! Lots of wonderful memories growing up knowing Ricky. RIP my dear friend. Joe & will miss your emails & I will miss my birthday wishes.
Donna Horton Hurst
December 13, 2020
We will miss this guy I´ve enjoyed knowing him so much. Rest In Peace Rick! We will definitely miss you!
Larry &Carol Northrup
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results