Rick G. Lynch

May 19, 1948 - Dec. 10, 2020

ATLANTA - Rick G. Lynch, 72, of Atlanta, passed away at 1:06 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, in the emergency room of Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Rick Gene Lynch was born May 19, 1948, in Danville. He was united in marriage with Connie L. Allen on April 27, 1970. She survives.

Rick is also survived by their children: Rocky Lynch, Rochelle Lynch, and Richard (James Perez) Lynch; three grandchildren: Brittney, Benjamin, and Brooklyn; and one great-granddaughter: Evelynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy C. Lynch and Edith Griffen; stepmother Jessie; two brothers; and one sister.

Rick retired from Norfolk Southern where he had worked as a conductor. He served for one term as the Mayor of Atlanta. Rick had also served as a Paratrooper in Vietnam in the 173rd Brigade of the United States Army. In addition to spending time with his grandchildren and German Shepherd Rosey, Rick enjoyed mowing lawns, reading and commenting on Facebook commentary, and politics.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the VA Hospital in Danville.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.