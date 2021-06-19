Menu
Ricky E. Nichols
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Olympia High School
FUNERAL HOME
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL

Ricky E. Nichols

Aug. 8, 1955 - June 16, 2021

ATLANTA - Ricky E. Nichols, 65, of Atlanta, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 6:51 p.m.

A visitation will be held at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta on Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Cremation Rites will be accorded. Burial will be in the Atlanta Cemetery at a later date.

Ricky was born August 8, 1955, in Lincoln, the son of Fred and Celeste (Richard) Nichols.

Ricky is survived by his son: Derek (Kassandra) Nichols; one brother: Phil Nichols; two grandchildren: Kaydence and Tenley; and one step-sister: Jo Anne Teal.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father Henry Teal; sister Donna Willis; and step-brothers: Robert Teal and Ronald Teal.

Ricky was a 1974 graduate of Olympia High School. He was a member of the Atlanta Christian Church. He worked at Sam Leman Auto Body as a refinisher technician for 20 years and spent 45 years working in auto body repair. Ricky had been the drummer for the band "Midnight Express". He loved all motor sports, especially NASCAR, and anything cars.

Ricky enjoyed spoiling his granddaughters: Kay-Kay and Ten-Ten, and always made them laugh.

Ricky conquered his addiction and was looking forward to retirement and traveling with his girlfriend, Judy Talbert of Minier.

Memorials may be made to Derek Nichols, c/o Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home to finish restoring Ricky's cherished 1975 Mustang.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street, Atlanta, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´d drop off parts to the body shop and he´d be there with a warm smile and enjoyable conversation. I´ll miss seeing Ricky. My condolences to his family and friends.
Jerry Worden
Work
June 19, 2021
