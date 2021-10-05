Menu
Rita Darlene Price
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street
Farmer City, IL

Rita Darlene Price

July 1, 1963 - Oct. 3, 2021

FARMER CITY - Rita Darlene Price, 58, of Farmer City, passed away at 8:40 AM Sunday, October 3, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, IL, with Rev. Jerry Farney officiating. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM–8:00 PM Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Farmer City Fire Protection District.

Rita was born July 1, 1963, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Henry and Lorahe (Maples) Murphy. She married Marty K. Price on June 12, 1981, in Bloomington, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Marty K. Price of Farmer City, IL; two sons: Aaron (Jessica) Price of Farmer City, IL and Kevin (Brenda) Price of Stuttgart, Germany; four grandchildren: Landon, Logan, Allison, and Raegan Price; siblings: Brenda (Jerry) Farney of Mahomet, IL, Naomi Piper of Farmer City, IL, Emma (Don) Thompson of Arvada, CO, Carolyn (Lonnie) Gettings of Chester, VA, Edith Fockler of Wooster, OH, Donna Beck of El Paso, IL, Paul (Erika) Murphy of Ackworth, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Rita worked for Market Wise Ag Services in LeRoy, IL.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street, Farmer City, IL
Oct
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street, Farmer City, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering many years ago when Rita and her sisters and brother would come to Kentucky to see our Murphy grandparents. We Kentucky cousins loved to see them coming and it was such fun to visit with them for awhile. So sorry to all of you. We'll see her again one day.
Cheryl Watts
October 6, 2021
I'm so sorry to see this. Rita and I lost touch long ago, but I have such sweet memories of Rita and her sweet Mom as we visited around her senior picture time and my daughter, Jennie, being flower girl at the wedding. Your family has always been in my heart, especially so every time I drive by the 'Murphy farm' ... praying for all of you with Jesus' love.
Roxann Moss
October 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Francis and Pat Smith
Friend
October 5, 2021
