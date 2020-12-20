Rob Burdick

NORMAL - Rob Burdick, 58, of Normal, passed away at on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no services. A private graveside gathering will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the family.

