Rob Burdick
Rob Burdick

NORMAL - Rob Burdick, 58, of Normal, passed away at on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no services. A private graveside gathering will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the family.

To view a complete obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family at your loss of Rob.
John M Everingham
December 23, 2020
