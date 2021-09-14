Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert L. Begolka
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL

Robert L. Begolka

April 11, 1935 - Sept. 12, 2021

LINCOLN- Robert L. Begolka, 86, of Lincoln, IL passed to his eternal home on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Christian Village Nursing Home.

Robert was born April 11, 1935, to Walter and Anna (Warren) Begolka.

Robert is survived by his wife, Sharon (Aper) Begolka with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Robert is also survived by his sons: Robert Lee (Cara) Begolka and Steven S. (Wendy) Begolka; one grandchild, Matthew Begolka; two step-grandchildren: Amy (Ryan) Long and Samantha (Jon) Brown; and four great-grandchildren: Tristan and Athena Long and Joshua and Remy Brown.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Harold Begolka and his sister, Maryann Aper.

Robert was a 1953 graduate of Lincoln Community High School and was a lifelong farmer in Lincoln and an excavating contractor serving Logan County. Robert belonged to the Farm Bureau and the NRA.

Services for Robert will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Burial will follow the service at Zion Cemetery, Lincoln, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lincoln, IL, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street, Lincoln, IL
Sep
17
Service
1:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Lincoln, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sincere condolences to the family. Know you will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Rick Wahls
Friend
September 14, 2021
Sorry for your loss. God Bless
Jim Palmer
School
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results