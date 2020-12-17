Robert J. Beuhne-Ballantini, Sr.

Jan. 13, 1937 - Dec. 13, 2020

LEXINGTON - Robert J. Beuhne-Ballantini Sr., 83, of Lexington , IL died at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical center, Bloomington.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington with Fr. Carl LoPresti officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the memorial home on Saturday. Burial with military rites will follow at Lexington cemetery. COVID restrictions will be followed and a private family luncheon will follow services. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lexington or to the St. Vincent DePaul Food pantry in Bloomington.

Robert was born January 13, 1937 in Centralia, IL the son of Joseph and Marie Buehne and was raised by his grandparents. He married Betty Jo "Joey" Boswell on May 19, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Centralia, IL. She died January 3, 2014.

Surviving are two children Regina M. Furry of Lexington, IL, and Robert J. Ballantini Jr. of Danville; one son-in law Bill Mullen of Newtown Square, PA; seven grandchildren: Cassandra Marie Austin (Josh), David Anthony Coon, Nicholas Daniel Coon, C.J. Furry (Lizzy), Joshua Micha Kenzie, Richie Mullen, Billy Mullen (Kristi). Four great-grandchildren: Holden Gregory Austin, Abbigail Mullen, Lianna Mullen, and Gwendalyn Mullen; one brother, John White (Marian) of Hebron; two sisters: Nance Wessling of Odin, and Linda Slater (Steve) of Salem.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Roxanne, an infant grandson, and three brothers-in-law.

Bob graduated from Centralia High School. He joined the Air Force in September of 1958 and was discharged in September 1970 after 12 years. He was a staff sergeant and served in the Vietnam Conflict. He served his country for a total of 22 years retiring from the Air National Guard as a Master Sergeant in March of 1984. He retired from the Post office as a clerk after over 22+ years. After his retirement he was also a clerk at the Bloomington Postal Credit Union.

Throughout his lifetime he served as part of several organizations including Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight, American Legion, and the Illinois Postal Workers Union as a board member.

At the time of his death he was the treasurer of the Bloomington Postal Credit Union, a member of St. Mary's Church in Lexington and regularly volunteered at the St Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.

He was a man of few words but his gentle spirit and generosity spoke volumes.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He gave so much to the community, to his church, his family and especially his dear friends from the Post Office, Bloomington Postal Credit Union, St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, IPWU and his classmates from Centralia.