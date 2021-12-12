Robert M. Bosanac

Dec. 29, 1947 - Nov. 19, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - A celebration of life for Robert M. Bosanac, 73, will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 8, 2022, at River City Church, 3001 Lawrence Ave, Lawrence, KS, 66047. A private burial will be held at the Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS.

Bob was born December 29, 1947 in Melrose Park, IL, the son of Mark and Dorothy E. (Bibich) Bosanac. They preceded him in death. Bob died on Friday November 19, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Kansas City, MO.

Bob was married first to Sharon C. (Armes) Bosanac, from West Frankfort, IL, for 12 years. He later married Joyce (Tyler) Davis on August 13, 1983, in Bloomington, IL, and lived in Lawrence, KS, and Baldwin City, KS, the majority of their marriage. They resided since 2012 in Kansas City. Joyce passed away July 3, 2017.

Bob graduated from Illinois State University and received his Masters degree in Slavic Studies from the University of Kansas. Bob's career included serving as a registrar at several universities across the country. He enjoyed the academic atmosphere.

Bob accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior in his younger years and joyfully served Him until the end of his earthly life. He was a member of the Lawrence Free Methodist church (now River City) for several years and was a current member of Faith Community Church in Kansas City, MO. He enjoyed leading Bible studies and serving on missions committees.

Bob's true passion, besides doting on his wife Joyce, was reading. He created quite a collection of literature throughout the years. Bob was a talented accordion player from a very young age and enjoyed listening to piano and classical music.

He enjoyed several trips to Russia and embraced the many areas and places he lived across the country.

Family members include four daughters: Andrea Bosanac of Kansas City, MO, Chanda Koesel of McMinnville, OR, Kelli Koelling (Vic) of Kansas City, MO, Laura Ross (Scott) of Bolingbrook, IL. Two brothers: Stevan Bosanac (Tonia) of Petaluma, CA, and Mark Bosanac (Cindy) of Hampshire, IL. Two sisters: Darlene Kauffman of Kenosha, WI, and Diane Veith (Tim) who passed away January 27, 2010. Four grandchildren: Tiffany Sheets, Kati Blakely (Steve), Taylor Ross and Ryan Ross. Great-grandchildren, and lots of nieces and nephews.

With gratefulness, and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Bob's name be made to either, joniandfriends.org or Saint Luke's Hospice House C/O Saint Luke's Foundation 901 E. 104th Street, Suite 100 Kansas City, MO, 64131.