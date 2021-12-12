Menu
Robert M. Bosanac

Robert M. Bosanac

Dec. 29, 1947 - Nov. 19, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - A celebration of life for Robert M. Bosanac, 73, will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 8, 2022, at River City Church, 3001 Lawrence Ave, Lawrence, KS, 66047. A private burial will be held at the Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS.

Bob was born December 29, 1947 in Melrose Park, IL, the son of Mark and Dorothy E. (Bibich) Bosanac. They preceded him in death. Bob died on Friday November 19, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Kansas City, MO.

Bob was married first to Sharon C. (Armes) Bosanac, from West Frankfort, IL, for 12 years. He later married Joyce (Tyler) Davis on August 13, 1983, in Bloomington, IL, and lived in Lawrence, KS, and Baldwin City, KS, the majority of their marriage. They resided since 2012 in Kansas City. Joyce passed away July 3, 2017.

Bob graduated from Illinois State University and received his Masters degree in Slavic Studies from the University of Kansas. Bob's career included serving as a registrar at several universities across the country. He enjoyed the academic atmosphere.

Bob accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior in his younger years and joyfully served Him until the end of his earthly life. He was a member of the Lawrence Free Methodist church (now River City) for several years and was a current member of Faith Community Church in Kansas City, MO. He enjoyed leading Bible studies and serving on missions committees.

Bob's true passion, besides doting on his wife Joyce, was reading. He created quite a collection of literature throughout the years. Bob was a talented accordion player from a very young age and enjoyed listening to piano and classical music.

He enjoyed several trips to Russia and embraced the many areas and places he lived across the country.

Family members include four daughters: Andrea Bosanac of Kansas City, MO, Chanda Koesel of McMinnville, OR, Kelli Koelling (Vic) of Kansas City, MO, Laura Ross (Scott) of Bolingbrook, IL. Two brothers: Stevan Bosanac (Tonia) of Petaluma, CA, and Mark Bosanac (Cindy) of Hampshire, IL. Two sisters: Darlene Kauffman of Kenosha, WI, and Diane Veith (Tim) who passed away January 27, 2010. Four grandchildren: Tiffany Sheets, Kati Blakely (Steve), Taylor Ross and Ryan Ross. Great-grandchildren, and lots of nieces and nephews.

With gratefulness, and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Bob's name be made to either, joniandfriends.org or Saint Luke's Hospice House C/O Saint Luke's Foundation 901 E. 104th Street, Suite 100 Kansas City, MO, 64131.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
River City Church
3001 Lawrence Ave, Lawrence, KS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi Uncle Bob, Happy Valentine's Day! Enjoy celebrating it with your lovely wife, Joycie, Grandma, Grandpa, Auntie Diane, Uncle Art, and Auntie Jo. Continue watching over your whole family. We all love and miss you so much. I love and miss you so much. Your Niece,
Angie
February 14, 2022
Hi Uncle Bob, Today is my 38th birthday! Please watch over me today and all year long. Please also continue watching over your whole family. I love and miss you so very much, Uncle Bob. Your Niece,
Angie
January 25, 2022
Hi Uncle Bob, Happy Heavenly Birthday! You would have been 74 today. Enjoy your first birthday in Heaven with Joycie and all your loved ones. I miss the fact that you and my mom won't be able to share a birthday anymore...at least not here. Please watch over your girls and all your loved ones today, next week for your funeral, and in the coming weeks and months. Happy Heavenly Birthday, Uncle Bob! I love and miss you so very, very much. Your Niece,
Angie
December 29, 2021
Hi Uncle Bob, Merry Christmas! Enjoy your first Christmas in Heaven with your wife, Joyce, Grandma, Grandpa, Auntie Diane, Uncle Art, Auntie Jo, Uncle Nicky, and all your loved ones in Heaven. I'm so glad you are all together again, but I miss you so much. Here is my 2021 Christmas picture. I´m at church in front of a painting of waves with Psalms 93:4: "Mightier than the Waves of the Sea is His Love for you." I´m wearing my new favorite Christmas sweatshirt. Please continue to watch over your whole family as you left us just a little more than a month ago. Please especially watch over Andrea, Chanda, Laura, Kelli, all your grandkids and all of your loved ones that miss you so much. Remind us that you are both always with us. Merry Christmas, Uncle Bob! I love and miss you so much. Your Niece,
Angie
December 25, 2021
Your dad was so devoted to Joyce and loved to call and talk about her after she passed. Andrea, it meant more than you know that he was able to stay with you and have your company in his final years. I pray you have peace and that God will help you process the empty space left behind in the quiet beauty of winter. Our love to you and your family.
Cathy & Steve Harvey
December 18, 2021
