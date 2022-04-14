Robert A. "Bob" Brandt

July 2, 1952 - April 9, 2022

LEXINGTON - Robert A. "Bob" Brandt, 69, of Lexington, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home in Lexington.

Robert was born in Lincoln, IL, on July 2, 1952, a son to Clifford Harry and Mary E. (Denny) Brandt. He is a graduate of Pekin High School, class of 1970. He married Cynthia D. Look in Pekin on May 25, 1974. She survives.

Also surviving is one brother, Roger Brandt of Pekin, IL, two sons, Jeremy (Kristina) Brandt, Ringgold, GA; Robert "R.J." Brandt, Lexington; one daughter, Catrina "Cati" (Andy Dambold) Brandt, Danvers; grandchildren: Zachary, Victoria, Garrett, Brady, Isaac, Solomon "Sully," Gabriella "Gabby;" and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Clifford Wayne Brandt and Randy Brandt.

Bob proudly served in the US Army until being honorably discharged in 1973. He enjoyed talking about the time he spent working at the Pentagon as well as being stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. Upon leaving the military, he returned home and worked for his brother Clifford Wayne as a brick mason. It was while working with his brother that he met his future wife of 47-years, Cindi. After they married, he worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad before he found his calling and began a long and honorable career as a police officer; First as a Sheriff's Deputy for the McLean County Sheriff's Department, from which he retired, and then for a number of years with the Colfax and Hudson PD. He took great pride is serving his community and helping those in need, not only as a police office, but also volunteering with a number of organizations. He was active with the Jaycees, American Legion, Amvets, Fraternal Order of Police and the Elks Lodge.

In retirement, Bob loved traveling the country from coast to coast with his beloved wife, Cindi, on their Honda Goldwing. They met a number of wonderful friends on their many trips. He always came home with a story to tell and knew no strangers. Recently he was honored to serve as the president of the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed going out to breakfast, posting about that breakfast on social media, and then taking a nice long motorcycle ride on a beautiful summer day.

Anyone who knew Bob knew his love and passion for athletics. From wrestling as a youth, playing in summer softball leagues, coaching his kids' little league baseball teams, building up the Pony League baseball program, to watching his boys play football, basketball, and golf. He spent many years umpiring baseball and softball games, refereeing basketball games, running the chains at football games and had a lifelong passion for coaching. Every moment was a teaching moment. He loved to play Queen's "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions" at Lexington football games as he sat in the crow's nest, even long after his sons had graduated. He was an avid golfer and combined his love for travel with finding new courses to play. He was a long supporter of the Illinois State Redbirds basketball and football teams.

More than anything though, he loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow and explore the world. 'Grandpa Bob' is already dearly missed.

