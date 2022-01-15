Menu
Robert D. "Bob" Clark
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Robert D. "Bob" Clark

Dec. 28, 1968 - Jan. 13, 2022

LEXINGTON - Robert D. "Bob" Clark age 53 of Lexington, IL, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL, after his strong 15-month battle with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m, January 16, 2022, at the Lexington Community Church 515 S. Pine St, Lexington, IL, His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, at the church followed by a luncheon in his memory. Pastor Kendall Coffman will be officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Lexington Community Church or Boy Scout Troop #920 of Bloomington, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Bob was born December 28, 1968 in Normal, IL, the son of Lyle and Sandra Dawson Clark

He married Sally A. Gwin on August 23, 1997, in Normal, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his twins, Beth and Brett Clark, Lexington, IL, four brothers: Bill, Brian, Bert and Brad Clark all of Downs, IL; one niece, Katie Clark, Downs, IL; one nephew, J.D. Clark, Downs, IL.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents.

Bob had worked for McLean County government for over two decades, starting in the Recorder's Office. Several years later he transitioned to Emergency Management Agency (EMA) where he served as the Assistant Director. In 2016 Bob was promoted to Director of EMA. Outside of work Bob was active in scouting for 43-years. He climbed to the rank of Eagle Scout within his troop, BSA Troop 920 of Bloomington, IL, where his son followed and earned his Eagle Scout, as well as where he served as the Committee Chairman for the troop and Venture Crew 2020 of Bloomington, IL. Bob also instructed for SOAR (Special Opportunities Available in Recreation) which is run by the Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department. He was most known for his programs, Cooking with Bob, as well as working alongside his wife and daughter at SOAR. Bob was the biggest cheerleader for his community, espically his children in their endeavors. #checkyourcolon

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lexington Community Church
515 S. Pine St, Lexington, IL
Jan
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lexington Community Church
515 S. Pine St, Lexington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Beck Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bob Was True Community Activist At Work Or Off He Was Always Thinking Of People. And I Also Appreciated Him Lendind Us His Hotdog Cooker For Our Courts Food Days!
Bill Perschall
January 17, 2022
My sympathy goes out to Bob's family. In 1985 three Tri-Valley HS students were chosen to attend the Boy Scout National Jamboree in Washington DC: Bob, Ben Holm, and myself. On that trip I witnessed Bob´s leadership abilities and dedication to scouts. There are 12 Scout laws, I think HELPFUL, volunteer to help others without expecting a reward, exemplifies Bob´s calling to the Scouts. It´s been years since I talked to Bob but he is fondly remembered for doing his duty.
Michael McKinley
School
January 16, 2022
The Lindbom Family
January 15, 2022
