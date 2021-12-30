Menu
Robert Stephen Craig

Nov. 16, 1944 - Dec. 28, 2021.

McLEAN - Robert Stephen "Steve" Craig, 77, of McLean, passed away at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Funeral Services for Steve will be on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the McLean Christian Church. Mr. Tony Billingsley will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Waynesville.

Visitation will be at the McLean Christian Church on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Robert Stephen Craig was born November 16, 1944, in Bloomington, the son of Melvin K. and Wilma N. Bean Craig. He was united in marriage with Cathy Ruble on May 22, 1982. She survives.

Steve is also survived by one son, Daniel (Hollie) Craig and one daughter, Ivy Craig; two grandchildren: Wesley and Vera; three brothers: Melvin Craig, Mark (Dana) Craig, and Joseph (Laura) Craig; four sisters: Linda (Tom) Davis, Sandy (Gary) Norseworthy, Robin (Mike) Kinney, and Carol (Dean) Wessels; sister-in-law Maggie Ruble, and nieces: Nichole Ruble and Savanah Kinney; along with many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father Bill Gibson; and in-laws Wesley "Shorty" and Mary Ellen Ruble.

Stephen was a 1962 graduate of Normal Community High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1962 - 1970, from which he retired. Known around town as a man of many skills, he last retired from Cummins Crosspoint in Normal. He had served the community of McLean in many civic positions.

He was a member of the McLean American Legion Burger-Benedict Post 573. Steve was an avid bass fisherman and amateur radio operator whose call-sign was W9SNS. He was a member of the McLean Christian Church.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire & Rescue or the Illinois Cancer Care of Bloomington.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta, IL.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
McLean Christian Church
IL
Jan
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
McLean Christian Church
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heartfelt condolences to all of Steve's family but especially to Linda, Robin and Carol. My prayers are with you, take care.
Jane Robbins Livingstom
January 6, 2022
We were very saddened to see Steve's name in the obituaries. Sorry for your loss.
Greg & Cathy Gobleman
Friend
January 2, 2022
Cathy, we are so sorry to hear of Steve´s passing. Prayers for you and family during this difficult time.
Janice & Max Bateman
Family
January 2, 2022
Cathy and family, So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you. Kim Warner
Kim J Warner
January 2, 2022
