Robert Dale Griswold

Sept. 15, 1926 - Nov. 21, 2020

BRANSON, Missouri - Robert Dale Griswold, age 94, of Branson, passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Branson.

He was born September 15, 1926 on the family farm in Webb, Clay County, IA, the son of Ralph Eugene Griswold and Maude Cole Griswold. He served in the United States Army Air Corp from 1944 to 1946 in the Philippines and Japan, until his honorable discharge.

On April 4, 1948 Robert Dale Griswold married Dorothy Jean Thomas at First Baptist Church of Rantoul, IL. They had a blessed union for 61 years. Robert or Dale, as his family called him, was a faithful and devoted member and leader in Southern Baptist Churches in the cities where he lived. He served as a deacon, building committee chairman, Sunday School teacher, and outreach and witnessing leader to mention a few of his positions. He and Dorothy volunteered at the Streator Baptist Camp and with Habitat for Humanity.

Robert retired in 1987, after 40 years with GTE, which became Verizon, as a Division Manager in Kewanee, IL. He enjoyed playing golf, working in the church and being with family and friends.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Sally (William) Sprague of Branson and sons: Gary (Sharron) Griswold of Murphysboro, IL, William (Pamela) Griswold of Round Rock, TX and Thomas (Mary) Griswold of Bloomington, IL; 10 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, siblings: June, Ruth, Warren, Glenn and JoAnn, and one grandchild.

A memorial service for the immediate family celebrating Robert's life will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, IL. Public visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. A memorial service for the extended family and the public will be held at a future time and place to be determined. Interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Those desiring may make a memorial donation to the Erven Avenue Baptist Church, 1 Erven Road, Streator, IL 61364.