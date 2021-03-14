Menu
Robert "Bob" Dotson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Leroy High School

Robert "Bob" Dotson

June 21, 1949 - March 11, 2021

NORMAN, Oklahoma - Robert "Bob" Dotson, 71, of Norman passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2021. He was born on June 21, 1949 in Bloomington, Illinois to Roger and Valeria (Epperson) Dotson. He married Beverly Ackerman on April 3, 1999, in Groveland, Illinois.

Bob grew up in Leroy, IL and he graduated from LeRoy High School in 1967. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force. He received his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Oklahoma City University in 1990 and worked for 52 years in various positions for the United States Postal Service. Bob was a handyman extraordinaire, and woodworking was a favorite hobby. He was an avid runner who loved playing the guitar. Bob cared deeply for his pets. Taking vacations with his family and watching his granddaughters sporting events were among his favorite pastimes.

Bob was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Jeanne Sutton. He is survived by his mother; wife, Beverly; and daughters: Nicole Durham of Bloomington, Kristin (John) Rollins of Norman, OK and Valerie (Daniel) Miller of Pekin; and four granddaughters: Peyton and Makenna Rollins, Kaitlyn and Emmalyn Miller.

Online condolences and a celebration of Bob's life may be viewed at www.tribute.care



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 14, 2021.
Val and family, so so sorry for your loss. The loss of your only living child has to be terrible. Love you Val.
Bob and Marilyn Moore
March 15, 2021
Bob was a kind and caring person, a servant. He enjoyed helping others; thanking him for his assistance would bring a smile to his face and we believe - joy to his soul. We enjoyed fellowship with him for many years. Bob & Judy Mathis
Bob & Judy
March 14, 2021
