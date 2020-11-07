Robert E. Otte

April 27, 1927 - Nov. 2, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Robert E. Otte, 93, of Bloomington passed away at 6:43 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

His funeral service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Pastor Billy Newell officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. till the time of the service at the memorial home.

Internment will take place at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington.

Robert was born April 27, 1927 in Bloomington, a son to Fred and Helen (Pinnow) Otte. He married Barbara Gaddie on September 30, 1967 in Clinton, IL, she preceded him in death on October 17, 2005.

Surviving are his daughter, Meg Romano; son, Chuck Otte; grandsons, Nicolas Romano and Camen Otte; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, Ernest, and sister, Eva.

Robert worked for the United States Postal Service for thirty-seven years until he retired in 2003. Prior, he worked in the Circulation Department for the Pantagraph for nineteen years.

He was a graduate of Bloomington High School. Robert was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. He was a proud United States Naval Veteran having served during World War II.

Online condolences and memories of Robert may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com