FORREST - Robert E. "Bob" Schrock, 75, of Forrest, passed away peacefully at his home, at 12:36 am, Friday, October 16, 2020.

According to Bob's wishes there will be a short service before cremation at 11:00am, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Forrest Fire Department.

Bob was born January 17, 1945, in Peoria, where he was adopted by Eddie and Lenna (Meador) Schrock of Pekin. He graduated from Pekin High School.

On September 12, 1998, he married Jacque (Gulliford) Palumbo at the Old Town Grove Chapel in Groveland, becoming the step father to John Palumbo.

He last worked for Hardin Sign Co as a sheet metal worker. He served his union well during his more than 50 years of service, holding each office including, President of Sheet Metal Worker's Local 1. He also served 10 years in the Air National Guard.

Before his illness he belonged to the Elks Lodge, Fraternal Order of Eagles and VFW, all in Peoria.

Bob loved the life he had and that love of life provided him the strength to persevere through several years of illness. He was a kind, gentle and generous man who never turned down a friend in need. His easy-going personality made anyone who knew him refer to him as a "great guy."

He loved being out in the sun, his last several cars were always convertibles with country music blaring from the radio. He enjoyed golf, NASCAR, Bears football; all of which took a backseat to drinks with friends.

His survivors include his wife; sons, Bryan Schrock and Brad (Karey) Schrock both of Georgia; grandsons, Andrew Schrock, Dylan and Blake Yoder, Dan (Kaitlynd) George, and granddaughter, Abigail Schrock; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Gavin, and Daniel George; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Debbie and Tiss Steidinger of Forrest; sister- in- law, Joyce Gulliford of Forrest; and his caretaker, Connie Crutcher of Fairbury.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, Jim and Del Gulliford and step-son Jonny Palumbo.

A very special thanks to Debbie, Tiss, Joyce and Connie for helping with his care and to Joyce and Debbie for helping with his arrangements. Also, a thanks to Dr. Ben Brewer for his exceptional care and the nurses and staff of OSF Hospice.

