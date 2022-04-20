Robert "Bob" Flegel

May 10, 1956 - April 15, 2022

LEROY- Robert "Bob" Flegel, 65, of LeRoy passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL.

Visitation will be Friday April 22, from 10:00 - 12:00 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy, IL. Graveside service will follow at 12:15 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday May 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at LeRoy Sportsman's Club.

Memorial donations may be made to SUDC Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or the family has asked friends to plant a tree in Bob's name.

Bob was born May 10, 1956, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Robert William and Mary Lou (Anderson) Flegel. He married Kristi Roseman September 21, 1998, in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Survivors include three sons: Michael (Rhonda) Flegel – LeRoy, Jacob (Ramie) Flegel – LeRoy, Samuel Flegel – Bloomington; stepson, Tim (Colleen) Veitengruber - Decatur; two stepdaughters: Katrina (Nate) St. Pierre – St. Petersburg, MO, and Elise (Kyle) Frazier – Bloomington; thirteen grandchildren: Aubrie, Shawn, Wyatt, Maddox, Mila Flegel, Isaac, Evan St. Pierre, Cole, Liam, Adler Frazier, Anna, Calvin, and Adrian Veitengruber; sisters: Mary Ella (Dennis) Mennenga, Melinda Flegel, and Susan Bratcher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Elizabeth Flegel; granddaughter, Alayna St. Pierre.

Bob was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He worked for Funks Seed Co. and then Remmington Seed for 40-years. He also worked security for many bars in Bloomington for 16-years. Bob was a kind, loving, ornery man who was a forever friend to all he met. He was a true family man who deeply loved his children and grandchildren. Love ya, Love ya, Love ya...