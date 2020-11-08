Robert Gregory Weber

Sept. 2, 1962 - Nov. 1, 2020

BLOOMINGTON – Robert Gregory Weber, 58, formerly of Bloomington, more recently of Scottsdale, Arizona, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Scottsdale.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 T St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Greg Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Social distancing will be practiced.

Memorials in Greg's name may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Greg was born on September 2, 1962 in Charleston, IL to Robert and Lillie (Baker) Weber. He married Mary Bethea in 1989 in Bloomington, she survives.

Also surviving are their children: Shelby (Cole) Salamone and Rachael Weber, both of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Ryan Weber of Oxford, Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Greg grew up in Charleston, Illinois, where he graduated high school and received his bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University. He later completed his master's degree from the University of Illinois. Greg worked for State Farm Insurance in the Systems Department. While living in Bloomington he and his family were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington. Greg and Mary raised their children in Bloomington and he enjoyed watching them grow. He was their biggest fan and supported them through their many sporting events and other activities during their years attending Normal West High School.

He loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Greg was a loving, kind, and helpful man who was loved by all who knew him.

Online condolences and memories of Greg may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.