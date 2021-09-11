Menu
Robert E. Hill
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Robert E. Hill

Oct. 30, 1929 - Sept. 8, 2021

SAYBROOK - Robert E. Hill, 91, of Saybrook passed away at 2:22 p.m. on September 8, 2021 at his home. A private burial will he held at a later date.

He was born October 30, 1929 son of JW and Ada Hill. He married Bonnie Nelson on February 1, 1959.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and two sisters. Surviving are a daughter Michelle (Denny) Bowen; and a son Michael (Kristy) Hill; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Robert worked as a trucker driver for most of his life, He will he deeply missed.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 11, 2021.
So sorry Michelle and Mike for your loss. He and Bob sat together at church and visited after church, sometimes during church.
Bob and Marilyn Moore
Friend
September 11, 2021
