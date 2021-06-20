Robert Andrew Laible

Feb. 24, 1966 - June 8, 2021

CHAMPAIGN - Robert Andrew Laible passed away June 8, 2021. He was born Feb. 24, 1966, in Normal, IL, the youngest child of Dr. Charles and Carol (Goeke) Laible. He grew up in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Denise Seif, and their daughter, Hanna Laible-Seif.

Robert graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree and pursued graduate studies at Penn State University. His love of metal design, geology and lapidary - inspired by grandfather Albert Goeke - led to a career in custom jewelry. His work is distinct for its beautifully designed aesthetic, crafted with an engineer's precision.

He opened Robert's - The Fine Art of Jewelry in 1999 in downtown Champaign. In addition, Robert taught metal work and jewelry at Parkland College for 21 years. An ardent supporter of the arts, Robert was serving on the Board of Directors for the Champaign Urbana Ballet.

Robert is survived by father Charles, Rock City, IL; brothers: Jon, Phoenix, AZ, and Joel (Amy), Lexington, IL; and sister Michela, Danvers, IL; mother-in-law Martha Seif, Champaign; and sisters-in-law: Shireen (Gary) Moore, Chicago, IL, Renee (Fred) King, Shorewood, IL and Jeannette (Alan) VonKrosigk, Boise, ID; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol; father-in-law, Robert Seif; and brother-in-law, John Malcolm.

A celebration of his life will be held June 24, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Silvercreek Restaurant in Urbana, IL. Attendees are encouraged to wear a piece of Robert's work and share stories of the unique relationship he was able to create and curate with those who knew and loved him. Robert had a passion for the artistry of jewelry and gemstones that he loved to share with others, as well as for his many collections. He enjoyed educating people in a way that inspired their own curiosity.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Parkland College Art & Design Dept., CU Ballet, WILL (Public Television), Japan House, or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.