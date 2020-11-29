Robert Landau

June 7, 1936 - Nov. 27, 2020

FAIRBURY – Robert Landau, 84, of Fairbury, passed away unexpectedly at 6:13pm, November 27, 2020, at his residence.

Private family services are being held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Friends of Sanganois, or Ridgeview FFA Alumni.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

Robert was born on June 7, 1936, in Paxton, the son of Ferdinand and Edna (Friday) Landau. He married Shirley Stubblefield on September 14, 1958. She survives. Robert and Shirley worked on the farm and went on adventures together for 62 years.

Also surviving are his two sons, Mark (Luann) and Rod (Lanessa); grandchildren, Brooke, Cody (Rachel) and Tanner Landau; step-grandchildren, Bobby and Lexi Rewerts; two great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Donald Hammer and Howard Little.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Betty Barth Darlene Hammer and infant sister.

Robert was a lifelong farmer and Anchor Township Road Commissioner for 47 years. He took great pride in working both jobs. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor.

Robert enjoyed hunting ducks until three years ago and catfishing until three weeks ago. He could still out fish his partners, most of the time.

What he enjoyed the most was being the life of the party with old friends, people he just met, and everyone in between.

Robert had a lot of fun.

