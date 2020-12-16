Robert George McClendon

Sept. 1, 1924 - Dec. 13, 2020

NORMAL - Robert George McClendon, 96 of Normal, passed away at 11:20 a.m. Sunday December 13, 2020 at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

Robert was born on September 1, 1924, the son of Flora McClendon.

He is survived by one daughter: Martha Ann (Charles) Henry; and one grandson: Christopher Henry.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter: Cartimecca Henry.

Robert served in the Army.

There will be a private graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday December 16, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements.

