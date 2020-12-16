Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert George McClendon
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Robert George McClendon

Sept. 1, 1924 - Dec. 13, 2020

NORMAL - Robert George McClendon, 96 of Normal, passed away at 11:20 a.m. Sunday December 13, 2020 at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

Robert was born on September 1, 1924, the son of Flora McClendon.

He is survived by one daughter: Martha Ann (Charles) Henry; and one grandson: Christopher Henry.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter: Cartimecca Henry.

Robert served in the Army.

There will be a private graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday December 16, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Springfield, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To the family of Mr. McclendonI am very sorry for your loss I wish you all well and just wanted to leave my condolences
Jeremy Medcalf
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results