Robert R. Michael
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Robert R. Michael

Aug. 2, 1941 - Jan. 3, 2022

TOWANDA - Robert R. Michael, 80, of Towanda passed away January 3, 2022. He was born August 2, 1941 to Robert and Ruth (Compton) Michael and married the love of his life, Janice Whitman on March 16, 1968.

Surviving are his loving spouse of 53 years: Janice; children: Rob (Cheryl) Sherman, Julie (Chuck) Clark; grandchildren: Joel, Kiersten, Kylee, Erin, Kristen, Weston; great-grandchildren: Rowan, Jackson; sister: Mary (Robert "Bo") Bobbell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his: parents, and brother: John Michael.

Cremation rites are being accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at: eastlawnmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 5, 2022.
Our sincerest sympathy to the Michael's family.
Gloria and Dale McKittrick
Other
January 5, 2022
