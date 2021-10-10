Menu
Robert Eugene Mourning
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
75 North Broadway
Coal City, IL

Robert Eugene Mourning

Nov. 4, 1956 - Sept. 30, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Robert Eugene Mourning, age 64, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Born November 4, 1956 in Hazel Crest, IL, Robert Eugene was a son of Roland Earl and Phyllis Jean (Pierce) Mourning. He was raised in Godley and went on to honorably serve in the US Army. Robb's lifelong love of history later afforded him to earn his Bachelor's Degree in History from Illinois State University in 2005. In addition to being a history buff, Robb took pleasure in quilting, and cherished his dogs.

Survivors include his sister, Darleen (Ismail) Ajrulaj of Braidwood, IL; brother, Roland Mourning of Alamogordo, NM; brother-in-law, John Thompson of TN; and one uncle, John (Jackie) Mourning of Gilbert, AZ; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Robb was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vernon; and two sisters: Jeanna Thompson and Joanna Mourning.

A private service was held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, where Robb was laid to rest with full military honors.

Robb's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/obituary/Robert-Mourning

Cremation services and memorial arrangements were made under the direction and care of Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Homes. (815-634-2125)



Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
