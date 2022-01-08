Robert Franklin Patton

Nov. 16, 1946 - Dec. 28, 2021

FISHERS, Indiana - Robert Franklin Patton, 75, was born November 16, 1946 in Bloomington, IL, to Philip Franklin Patton and Lucy Catherine Mailer Patton. He passed away of pancreatic cancer on December 28, 2021.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lyn of Fishers, IN; his son, Andrew; his daughter, Bethany (Kevin) Dunmire; and grandchildren: Allison and Emmett Dunmire. Also surviving are his sister, Phylis Patton VerSteegh, Bloomington, IL; two nieces; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Grace Care Center & Choice Food Pantry through the GCC foundation at http://gccfoundation.us/ (5504 E. 146th Street, Noblesville, IN 46062) or the charity of choice.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Grace Church; 3:00 p.m. EST, in Noblesville, IN, with visitation at 1:30 p.m. Internment will be Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Kaufman Cemetery, (13300-13354 E. 2100 North Rd., Hudson, IL 61748) at 1:00 p.m. EST. Please note the time difference of one hour between Illinois and Indiana.

