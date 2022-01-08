Menu
Robert Franklin Patton
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Robert Franklin Patton

Nov. 16, 1946 - Dec. 28, 2021

FISHERS, Indiana - Robert Franklin Patton, 75, was born November 16, 1946 in Bloomington, IL, to Philip Franklin Patton and Lucy Catherine Mailer Patton. He passed away of pancreatic cancer on December 28, 2021.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lyn of Fishers, IN; his son, Andrew; his daughter, Bethany (Kevin) Dunmire; and grandchildren: Allison and Emmett Dunmire. Also surviving are his sister, Phylis Patton VerSteegh, Bloomington, IL; two nieces; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Grace Care Center & Choice Food Pantry through the GCC foundation at http://gccfoundation.us/ (5504 E. 146th Street, Noblesville, IN 46062) or the charity of choice.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Grace Church; 3:00 p.m. EST, in Noblesville, IN, with visitation at 1:30 p.m. Internment will be Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Kaufman Cemetery, (13300-13354 E. 2100 North Rd., Hudson, IL 61748) at 1:00 p.m. EST. Please note the time difference of one hour between Illinois and Indiana.

For full obituary, visit indianafuneralcare.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Grace Church
Noblesville, IN
Jan
15
Service
3:00p.m.
Grace Church
Noblesville, IN
Jan
16
Interment
1:00p.m.
Kaufman Cemetery
13300-13354 E. 2100 North Rd, Hudson, IL
Lyn we send our sincere sympathy in your loss. Bob was a good friend and neighbor and such a kind man. May God bless each of you with His perfect peace and comfort.
Lynn & Linda Rader
January 10, 2022
Bob was a wonderful influence in my life. I will cherish both his memory and his friendship. My love and prayers to his family and friends.
Robert Tobias
Friend
January 8, 2022
