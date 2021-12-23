Robert Perkins

Dec. 31, 1931 - Dec. 21, 2021

FAIRBURY – Robert Perkins, 89, of Fairbury, passed away at 2:40 a.m., December 21, 2021, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

His funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, Fairbury. Pastor Paul Wier will be officiating. Burial will be in Avoca Township Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, First United Methodist Church, Fairbury, or donor's choice of charity.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements,

Robert was born December 31, 1931, in Piper City, the son of Lester and Myrtle Thorndyke Perkins. He married Alene F. Zimmerman. She died January 15, 2016.

Surviving are his daughters: Linda Beckhoff of Farmer City, Patty (Gary) Hofmann and Bobbi Jo (Charlie) McKeon both of Fairbury; son-in-law, Brian Medendorp, Peoria; grandchildren: Andrew Medendorp, Sara Krzyzaniak, Kathryn Medendorp, Amy Drobny, Daniel Beckhoff, Amber Werts, Jennifer Whitfill, Janelle Henkel, Eric Hofmann, Chris McKeon, and Kendra Smith; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Medendorp; and one sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Keith Colman.

Robert was a member of First United Methodist Church, Fairbury.

He farmed in the Livingston County area.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fairview Haven for the loving care of Robert.

