Robert L. Rinkenberger

April 26, 1936 - Dec. 19, 2021

FAIRBURY - Robert L. Rinkenberger, 85, a resident of Piper City Rehabilitation and Living Center and formerly of Forrest, died at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Rinkenberger was born April 26, 1936, in Gridley, IL, the son of Benjamin and Minnie Wenger Rinkenberger. He married Kay Frances Schmidt on February 11, 1956, in Forrest. She survives in Piper City.

Other survivors include two sons: Keith (Sue) Rinkenberger, Forrest, Richard Rinkenberger, New Haven; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters: Darlene (Joe) Miller, Oklahoma City, OK, Barbara (Ken) Lund, Tucson, AZ; and one brother, Jack (Carolyn) Rinkenberger, Fairbury.

He is preceded in death by three brothers and one son.

Mr. Rinkenberger was a member of the Forrest United Methodist Church having worked at Diller Tile, Chatsworth (30 years) Walton's Department Store, Fairbury and Selig Sealing Products (30 years).

Visitation will be 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, followed by a graveside service at Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. Pastor Lynette Barnett will officiate. The family suggests memorials be given to SELCAS, Forrest United Methodist church or Cystic Fibrosis.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.