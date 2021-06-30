Menu
Robert "Bob" Roberts
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Robert "Bob" Roberts

Dec. 28, 1945 - June 27, 2021

NORMAL - Robert "Bob" Roberts, 75, of Normal, IL (formerly of LeRoy, IL) died on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He married Linda (Buttry) Roberts on February 3, 1991 and she survives.

Bob worked for many years as an electrician in the commercial division of Masters Electric Company. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Bob is survived by his sister, Donna (Rolla) Senters; brother, Del (Susan) Roberts; son, Bobby Roberts; step-sons: Todd (Dana) Hoback, Chris Hoback; grandchildren: Kristen (Trenton) Butler, Presten (Cheyenne) Pride, Lexy Roberts, Austin Roberts, and Sarah Hoback; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his parents; daughter, Teresa Pride; and sisters: Anita Roberts, Betty Jackson, and Nancy Morley.

Bob's favorite saying was "Let's do it!" We were blessed to have him in our lives for so long. Now he is at peace.

Thank you, El Paso Heritage, for your wonderful hospice care.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 30, 2021.
Alexus Roberts, Conni Cunliffe
July 10, 2021
bob came from a beautiful family .and a wonderful prairie home.I will see you again in heaven.
david roberts
Family
July 4, 2021
Very sorry to read this. Bob and I went through the apprenticeship together. Great guy and a lot of fun.
Don Shields
Work
July 1, 2021
I hadn´t seen him in decades... a really nice guy & always friendly. Thoughts are with his family.
Kari Condon Bradford
Other
June 30, 2021
I am saddened to learn of Bob's passing. I worked at ISU and Bob did a lot of service work for me through Master's Electric. Bob was always pleasant to work with. I always knew he was a fine man. My condolences to the family.
Steve Lancaster
Work
June 30, 2021
I'm so sorry Linda
Lowery Kevin
June 30, 2021
