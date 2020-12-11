Robert "Bob" L. Sablotzke

Aug. 2, 1939 - Dec. 5, 2020

EAST PEORIA – Robert "Bob" L. Sablotzke, 81, of Holland, MI, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at The Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence in Muskegon, MI.

Bob was born on August 2, 1939, in Bloomington, IL, to Earl and Cecile Louise (Foley) (Haggard) Sablotzke. He married Joyce Ross on September 10, 1983, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on July 30, 2007. Bob was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William Sablotzke; and one sister, Judith Sablotzke.

Bob is survived by four daughters: Marcia (Les) Wilwerding, Lisa (David) Barner, Robin (Steven) Clark and Melissa (Albert) Bugbee; one stepdaughter, Sherrie (Stephen) Frazier; three stepsons: Roy (Lisa) Barrett, Doug (Diana Lutton) Barrett and Dan (Tammy) Barrett; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Bob was a long-haul truck driver for 23 years covering all 48 contiguous states and five provinces of Canada before retiring in 2004. He was an avid fisherman all his life and enjoyed reading his Bible and listening to sermons on his iPad in later years.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church in Pekin. Pastor Steven Rowell and Pastor Bart Spencer will co-officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.

Memorials may be made to the Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence – Harbor Hospice of Muskegon, MI.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com