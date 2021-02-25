Menu
Robert L. Smith
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Robert L. Smith

June 26, 1950 - Feb. 22, 2021

ODELL - Robert L. Smith, 70, of Odell, IL, passed away at 7:25 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac, IL. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow the services in Camp Cemetery rural Odell, IL.

Robert was born June 26, 1950, in Fairbury, IL, the son of George and Gladys (Eppel) Smith. He married Sharon Stanton on January 22, 1982. She survives in Odell, IL.

He is also survived by children: Scott (Special friend Ellen) Smith of Plainfield, IL, Kelly (Chuck) Noe of Wilmington, IL; grandchildren: Jessica, Mariah, Kaylee, Kyle; one great granddaughter; brother, James Smith of Bloomington, IL; sisters in law: Ann Smith of Champaign, IL, Jolene Ohman of Normal, IL; brothers in law: Ron (Edi) Stanton of Bloomington, IL, Terry (Carol) Stanton of Pontiac, IL, Denny (Tammy) Stanton of Bloomington, IL, Henry "JR" Styck of Dwight; many nieces and nephews and two yorkies Annie and Gracie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Pete, Bill Smith; sisters in law: Cindy Stanton and Susan Smith.

Robert was a member of the Pontiac American Legion and a former member of the Odell Sportsman Club. He farmed all his life and was the owner/operator of Smitty Tech and he worked for CAT under VSI for more the 18 years. Robert proudly served in the United States Marines.

Memorials in honor of Robert may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Feb
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences. Bobby was a good cousin. May his memories be always with the family and bring blessings. May strength n faith in God´s hope for our future be able to sustain all
Bettie arndell
February 25, 2021
Bob will be missed he was a friend to everyone and loved by all of us!I Bob and Sharon flew to Las Vegas to get married. I remember trying to send flowers and champagne to their room and had a rough time doing so as there was 3 Bob Smith´s staying in same hotel that day but finally got to correct one! Thanks for loving and taking care of my sister!
Jolene Ohman
February 25, 2021
