Robert L. Smith

June 26, 1950 - Feb. 22, 2021

ODELL - Robert L. Smith, 70, of Odell, IL, passed away at 7:25 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac, IL. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow the services in Camp Cemetery rural Odell, IL.

Robert was born June 26, 1950, in Fairbury, IL, the son of George and Gladys (Eppel) Smith. He married Sharon Stanton on January 22, 1982. She survives in Odell, IL.

He is also survived by children: Scott (Special friend Ellen) Smith of Plainfield, IL, Kelly (Chuck) Noe of Wilmington, IL; grandchildren: Jessica, Mariah, Kaylee, Kyle; one great granddaughter; brother, James Smith of Bloomington, IL; sisters in law: Ann Smith of Champaign, IL, Jolene Ohman of Normal, IL; brothers in law: Ron (Edi) Stanton of Bloomington, IL, Terry (Carol) Stanton of Pontiac, IL, Denny (Tammy) Stanton of Bloomington, IL, Henry "JR" Styck of Dwight; many nieces and nephews and two yorkies Annie and Gracie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Pete, Bill Smith; sisters in law: Cindy Stanton and Susan Smith.

Robert was a member of the Pontiac American Legion and a former member of the Odell Sportsman Club. He farmed all his life and was the owner/operator of Smitty Tech and he worked for CAT under VSI for more the 18 years. Robert proudly served in the United States Marines.

Memorials in honor of Robert may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.