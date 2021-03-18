Menu
Robert J. "Bob" Watkins
1934 - 2021
Robert J. "Bob" Watkins

April 3, 1934 - March 17, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Robert J. "Bob" Watkins, 86, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

He was born April 3, 1934 in Patoka, son of Cecil and Lucille Coppenbarger Watkins. He married Shirley M. Goodrich on December 24, 1958.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley of Bloomington; his children: Bobby (Tammie) Watkins, Michael Watkins, Carla (Steve) Stalter and Brian Watkins, all of Bloomington; ten grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother, Fred (Julia) Watkins of Alabama; and two sisters: Faye Watkins and Mary Turner, both of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by one son, Tracy Watkins; one granddaughter, Leah Simmons; one daughter-in-law, Susie Watkins and one sister, Lillian Weybright.

He was a United States Army veteran.

Bob was a car enthusiast and was the proud owner and operator of Watkins Paint and Body in Bloomington from 1981 to 1999. He also enjoyed spending his time with his family and being outdoors at the "farm."

There will be no services or visitation at this time. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting with cremation arrangements.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
I am so sorry for your loss you all are in my prayers
MARYSANDERS
March 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss my prayers are with you and your family
Shirley Banian Floyd
March 20, 2021
From my mom Cindy and myself we send our sympathy He was a great guy. So sorry for your loss
Terri Sue Simmons Holliday
March 18, 2021
My sympathies to his family. I drove with him for many years at enterprise. He was always happy and fun to be around. He will be missed.
Sam seiz
March 18, 2021
I remember Bob. He was a good guy. I worked with Lloyd Stone and Bob was a good friend of his. Lloyd would have Bob do some work for him. He did a good job. He will be missed. Rest in Peace.
Linda Stewart
March 18, 2021
We enjoyed talking with Bob when we all worked at Enterprise. His stories of his farm in southern illinois were often the topic of conversation. We have family in that area as well so we had lots to talk about. He was a good person and will be missed. Dick and Kathie Bodmer
Kathie Bodmer
March 18, 2021
I enjoyed riding with Bob when we worked together at Enterprise Car Rental.
Rodger Zook
March 18, 2021
