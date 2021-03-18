Robert J. "Bob" Watkins

April 3, 1934 - March 17, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Robert J. "Bob" Watkins, 86, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

He was born April 3, 1934 in Patoka, son of Cecil and Lucille Coppenbarger Watkins. He married Shirley M. Goodrich on December 24, 1958.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley of Bloomington; his children: Bobby (Tammie) Watkins, Michael Watkins, Carla (Steve) Stalter and Brian Watkins, all of Bloomington; ten grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother, Fred (Julia) Watkins of Alabama; and two sisters: Faye Watkins and Mary Turner, both of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by one son, Tracy Watkins; one granddaughter, Leah Simmons; one daughter-in-law, Susie Watkins and one sister, Lillian Weybright.

He was a United States Army veteran.

Bob was a car enthusiast and was the proud owner and operator of Watkins Paint and Body in Bloomington from 1981 to 1999. He also enjoyed spending his time with his family and being outdoors at the "farm."

There will be no services or visitation at this time. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting with cremation arrangements.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.