Robert E. "Bob" Wegman
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL

Robert "Bob" E. Wegman

Feb. 14, 1931 - Mar. 30, 2022

HOPEDALE - Robert "Bob" E. Wegman, 91, of Hopedale, formerly of Mackinaw, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Unity PointHealth in Pekin.

He was born February 14, 1931 in Peoria to Lonnie and Blanche Mountjoy Wegman. He married Dolores Blickensderfer on April 26, 2014, and she survives.

He is also survived by his sons: David (Michelle) Wegman of Pekin and Richard (Cathy) Wegman of Lehigh Acres, Florida; three steps-sons: Roger (Christie) Blickensderfer, Paul (Nancy) Blickensderfer, and Dale Blickensderfer; six grandchildren; four step grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandchild, Angel Catherine Wegman; one brother, Richard Lee Wegman.

Bob worked at Caterpillar Inc. in purchasing for 39 years.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of the Mackinaw Christian Church, Minier Christian Church, Mackinaw American Legion, Mackinaw Lions Club, and the Young at Heart Club.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, camping, but his favorite activity was horseshoe pitching. He had a love for music and singing and sang in a barber shop quarter for many years, traveling the country. He sang the National anthem at several sporting events.

His funeral will be at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Minier Christian Church. Pastor Rusty Richards will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Cremation will be accorded following the service and burial of ashes and military honors will be in Oak View Cemetery at a later date. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Mackinaw is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Minier Christian Church.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Minier Christian Church
IL
Apr
2
Funeral
4:00p.m.
Minier Christian Church
IL
Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home
So sorry to hear, Bob was a very sweet and loving man. Bob loved to gol Bob was a kind and loving man, he will be missed. So sorry Delores and family. Bob was a loving and kind man. He will be missed.
Sharon Long
Friend
April 2, 2022
