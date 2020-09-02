LINCOLN - Robert H. "Bob" Wilmert, 84, of Lincoln passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.Bob was born on August 20, 1936 in Lincoln; the son of Walter G. and Florence (Welch) Wilmert. He married Barbara Theobald on May 18, 1958 in Lincoln, IL. She survives.Bob is also survived by his son, Douglas R. (Jo) Wilmert of Weldon Spring, MO; his daughter, Dawn (Ernie) Spaulding of Savoy, IL; his grandchildren, Joel Spaulding and Melanie Wilmert; his great-granddaughter, Ophelia; and his siblings, Kenneth (Lorraine) Wilmert of Bloomington, William (Marilyn) Wilmert of Lebanon, TN, Norma (Frank) Johnson of Springfield, and Judy (Jack) Woodard of Lincoln.Bob was baptized in March of 1957 at The Christian Church of Lincoln. He retired from First of America bank on Friday, Oct. 30, 1998. He started working for the courier at age 11 for 5 years, as a paper boy; he spent 34 years in Savings and Loan Banking, of which 30 years in Lincoln offices, Lincoln Savings & Loan, Bloomington Federal, Champion Federal, First of America Bank, National City Bank, and Gibson Federal Savings & Loan in Gibson City, IL.Bob was the Pony League & Biddy basketball coach for 4 years each. Lincoln Jaycees member & officer for 4 years. Past Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President and board member for 9 years. Past Rotary President in Lincoln and Gibson City, member also in Bloomington, with a 20 year perfect attendance, and Paul Harris Fellow.Lincoln Elks past Exalted ruler and board member for 9 years, Courier Citizen of the month in 1988, and Jaycee Citizen of the year in 1985-86. He was an Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Board member for 6 years, serving as Trustee, Director, Treasurer, and Vice Chairman. St. Clara's Manor Board member for 3 years, A.B.W.A. Boss of the year twice- 1983 & 1989. And Chairman of McLean County Coalition for Affordable Housing 4 years.He graduated with a degree for Savings & Loan Business; he enjoyed the satisfaction of helping many families obtain the dream of home ownership, and helping many employees obtain their career goals.Bob became very active in Lincoln community organizations and church. He also enjoyed being active in golf, tennis, boating, and enjoying entertaining the grandchildren. He loved traveling to multiple countries all over the world. He was the President of the Rt. 66 committee focusing on restoring "The Mill" – (for Rt 66 Museum). Bob also proudly served in the Navy Reserves.A private family service for Bob will be held at The Christian Church. A public visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln (Where face masks and social distancing will be enacted). Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to Lincoln Christian Church Jolly Seniors, Lewy Body Dementiaarkinson's Association, Lincoln Elks Lodge #914, or Lincoln Rotary.