Robert T. Wolf

July 7, 1937 - Dec. 13, 2021

PONTIAC - Robert T. Wolf, 84, of Pontiac, IL, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, surrounded by family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held in the banquet room at Bob & Ringo's on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Duffy Baier Snedecor Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Bob was born July 7, 1937, in Pontiac, IL, the son of William S. and Ann C. (Thiel) Wolf. He is survived by his children: Robert (Heather) Wolf of Gardner, Richard (Claudia) Wolf of Morris, Kara (Brad) Mehrkens of Pontiac, and Aleea Bowman of Brooklyn, NY; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother and sister-in-law, William and Edythe Wolf.

Bob graduated from Pontiac Township High School in 1955. He then entered the US Navy and was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Bob graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in business and finance. He began a career in the banking and finance industry and worked many years at GE Finance and Sperry Rand New Holland. In 1980, he left the corporate life and a vice president position behind to open Bob & Ringo's. Many of Bob's customers became lifelong friends.

Bob was an exceptional athlete and an avid sports fan. He loved jogging, basketball, the Brooklyn Dodgers, the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Cubs, the Arizona Wildcats, and attending the Kentucky Derby and the Masters.

Memorials can be made in Bob's name to a youth sports program of the donor's choice.

Bob will be missed by all who knew him for he truly was the last of the good guys.

