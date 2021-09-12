Roberta Marie (Cutright) Jaspers

April 20, 1950 - Sept. 9, 2021

KENNEY, IL - Roberta Marie (Cutright) Jaspers 71 of Kenney, IL passed away 9:45 AM September 9, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Private graveside services will be Thursday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL with Angie Cosgrove officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Kenney Fire Dept, Second Chance Pet Adoption or DeWitt County Animal Shelter.

Roberta was born April 20, 1950 in Lincoln, IL the daughter of Orville James and Hazel Pauline (Centers) Cutright. She married Jay Jaspers June 2, 1990 in Bloomington, IL. He passed away September 2001.

Survivors include her siblings: Barbara (Richard) Johnson, Kenney, IL, Sharon Greenslate, Kenney, IL, Paula (Randy) Kelly, Kenney, IL, and Orville H. (Linda) Cutright, Kenney, IL.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Lois Summers, Mary Rohrscheib, Charles Cutright and Betty Cutright.

Roberta enjoyed making Christmas and Easter cards for church, photography, and collecting car paraphernalia. She was a member of the Good News Gospel Trio and loved animals. Roberta had a nursing career spanning more than thirty years.

