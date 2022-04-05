Menu
Rodger A. McKeon
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Rodger A. McKeon

BLOOMINGTON - Rodger A. McKeon, 85, of Bloomington passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at his home.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Jeffrey Stirniman and Father Doug Hennessy officiating. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Merna. Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences and memories of Rodger may be left for his family at kiberbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
