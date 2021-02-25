Roger William Holland

Aug. 31, 1935 - Feb. 19, 2021

GRANITE CITY - Roger William Holland, 85, of Granite City, Illinois died on February 19, 2021 in Granite City.

Born in Fairbury; preceded in death by brother, Sam Leroy Holland; sister, Donna Belle Bressner; parents, Harry and Sylvia Holland.

Survivors include children: Daniel William Holland, Bridgeton MO; Katherine Mae Williams (Ray), Lynn Haven, FL; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Roger is also survived by three brothers and four sisters: Jerry (Donna) Holland, Fairbury; Tom (Dawn) Holland, Rockford; Ethel Slagell, Gridley; Patty (Augie) Schmitz, Sarasota, FL; Robert (Dee) Holland, Des Moines, IA; Margie Hohenshell, Bloomington; Jenny (Wayne) Erber, Chesapeake, VA.