Roger L. Nietfeld

Sept. 15, 1936 - Dec. 19, 2020

DELAVAN - Roger L. Nietfeld, 84, of Delavan, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Normal. He was born September 15, 1936 in Grand Island, NE to Rudolph C. and Lillian Dankert Nietfeld. He married Betty L Avery on December 22, 1957 in Delavan, and she passed away July 12, 2017.

Surviving are one son, John (Seda) Nietfeld of Raleigh, NC; one daughter, Donna (Jeff) Long of McLean; one son-in-law, Dennis (Diane) Caffery of Hopedale; four grandchildren, Beth (Joe) Carter of Frankfort, KY, Daniel Caffery of Indianapolis, IN, Kelsey (John) Long-Pinsonnault of Dallas, TX, and Cody Long of McLean; one great granddaughter, Millie of Dallas, TX; and one sister, Jan Reichardt of Aurora, NE.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Patricia Caffery; and one brother, Mert Nietfeld.Roger owned and operated Agri Services in Delavan since the early 1980's.

He was a member of Tremont Baptist Church and was involved with the AWANA Clubs. He taught Sunday school and served as a deacon for many years.

A private family grave side service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan. Pastor Noah Lee will officiate. There will be no visitation. The service can be viewed live on Davis-Oswald Facebook page. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Tremont AWANA Club c/o Tremont Baptist Church.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.