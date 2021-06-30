Roger Eugene Tackett

Oct. 27, 1943 - May 23, 2021

LINCOLN - Roger Eugene Tackett, 77, of Lincoln, passed away at 10:34 a.m. at his home on May 23, 2021. He was born on October 27, 1943, to William Mason Tackett and Lydia Mae Snow Tackett. "Gene" Tackett resided in Armington for most of his life.

Surviving are three sons: Roger (Kris) Tackett of Armington, Brian (Lynn) Tackett of Armington, and William (Renee) Tackett of Palmetto, FL. Also surviving is one sibling, Donald (Carolyn) Tackett of Minier, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Paul, Joe, and Bill, and one sister, Eloise.

Gene operated a contracting business, was a union contractor, and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was one of the first EMTs on the Armington Fire and Rescue squad.

There will be a private burial at the Oakview Cemetery in Armington at a later date.

Memorials may be made out to Armington Fire and Rescue Department, 109 North Monroe St., Armington, IL 61721.