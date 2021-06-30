Menu
Roger Eugene Tackett
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Peasley Funeral Home
401 Delavan Street
Lincoln, IL

Roger Eugene Tackett

Oct. 27, 1943 - May 23, 2021

LINCOLN - Roger Eugene Tackett, 77, of Lincoln, passed away at 10:34 a.m. at his home on May 23, 2021. He was born on October 27, 1943, to William Mason Tackett and Lydia Mae Snow Tackett. "Gene" Tackett resided in Armington for most of his life.

Surviving are three sons: Roger (Kris) Tackett of Armington, Brian (Lynn) Tackett of Armington, and William (Renee) Tackett of Palmetto, FL. Also surviving is one sibling, Donald (Carolyn) Tackett of Minier, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Paul, Joe, and Bill, and one sister, Eloise.

Gene operated a contracting business, was a union contractor, and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was one of the first EMTs on the Armington Fire and Rescue squad.

There will be a private burial at the Oakview Cemetery in Armington at a later date.

Memorials may be made out to Armington Fire and Rescue Department, 109 North Monroe St., Armington, IL 61721.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 30, 2021.
My sympathy goes out to his family for the passing of Gene. I delivered a lot to him at his job sites. It always looked forward to delivering his goods he ordered also his son who helped him out. Was a great man and very nice. It been quite a while since i ran into him. Though through time even if I hadn't had contact with people for many years. I never forget them. Gene left great memories of his to be treasured.
David Murray/ delivery driver for Furrows back in the 80s & 90s.
Work
July 8, 2021
