WILLIAMTON - Roger W. Mayne

Age 73 of Wilmington, IL, passed away September 12, 2020.

Born July 23, 1947 in Fairbury, Roger Warren was the son of Ernest L. "Pete" and Maurine (Ball) Mayne. He was raised in Wilmington and a 1965 graduate of Wilmington HS. Roger made his career with ComEd and retired from Exelon in 2002 after more than 33 years of service. He was a member and Deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington; served as a volunteer fireman and an EMT with the Wilmington Fire Department in years past; belonged to the A.F. & A.M. Wilmington Lodge #208; was a member of the Wilmington Moose Lodge #241, and enjoyed being active in both the Coachman Car Club, as well as the Land of Lincoln Thunderbird Club.

Roger will be remembered for his love of classic cars, especially his '56 T-Bird convertible and '68 Cobra. He was a fan of the Chicago White Sox, and in addition to watching the games, he also took pleasure especially in recent years going to the movies. Roger will be most remembered for his love of shorts, and sporting them year round, regardless of the weather.

Survivors include his partner and the love of his life for over 20 years, Sherri Michaels of Wilmington; one uncle, Roger (Carol) Ball of El Paso, and numerous cousins, as well as lifelong and dear friends: Randy Patterson, Bill Weidling, Pat Mann, Dave Austin and Paula Eckstom.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Pete (1980) and Maurine (2007), as well as Sherri's daughter Linda Darabaris (2005), whom he considered his daughter.

Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington (815-476-2181). Due to recent updated mandates issued by the IDPH, attendance to the service will be limited. Those wishing to participate in Roger's services online are invited to watch the live stream Friday morning starting at 12:00 p.m. by logging onto his memorial page.

Roger will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington.

Please note that face mask requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order. The funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the newly lowered safe number set forth for the visitation.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Roger's memory to the Wilmington Area Historical Society, 114 N. Main Street, Wilmington, IL 60481 or to the Wilmington Coalition for a Healthy Community, 1095 S. Water Street, Suite F, Wilmington, IL 60481.

Roger's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/obituaryoger-Mayne

Services and cremation arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181)