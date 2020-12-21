Roland E. Farmer

May 18, 1941 - Dec. 18, 2020

NORMAL - Roland E. Farmer, 79 of Normal, IL (formerly of Lincoln) died at 9:47 PM December 18, 2020 at OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Born May 18, 1941 to Russell and Helen Grubb Farmer. He was raised by his Mother and Step-Father, Helen and Frank Pangerl.

When he married Mary Layten Daugherty in Las Vegas on July 14, 1984 they created a blended family. Between them they have three children, eight grandchildren, and one great grandson.

Roland was a veteran of the United States Navy serving aboard the USS Remey and the USS Lloyd Thomas. He and Mary enjoyed attending the USS Lloyd Thomas yearly shipmate reunions across the USA. After retiring they wintered many times in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Roland worked at PPG in Lincoln, Firestone Tire and Rubber in Normal and Kickapoo Drilling in Downs. He retired in 2001.

Surviving him is his wife, Mary of Normal; his mother-in-law, Barbara Layten of Downs; the children: Garin (Tracy) Farmer of Lincoln, Amy (Chad) Letterle of Downs, Brianne Vecchia (Ron Bonomo) of Lincoln; the grandchildren: Devan Flessner (TJ Marcum) of LeRoy, Daisy Vecchia and Lillian Vecchia of Lincoln, Amber Farmer and Marcus Farmer of Lincoln, Ericka Sullivan of Lincoln, Keaton Letterle of Bloomington, Myles Letterle of Salem, and great grandson, Royce Marcum of LeRoy. He is also survived by one brother, Bob (Diane) Farmer of Lincoln and one sister-in-law, Jean Farmer of Lincoln, plus numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Rusty Farmer.

Beck Funeral Home in Bloomington is in charge of arrangements. A graveside service will be held at Hopewell Cemetery in Downs, IL at 11:30 AM on Wednesday December 23, 2020.

A great lover of dogs and in memory of his Lucy, memorial may be left at the Funeral home for Ruby's Rescue and Retreat, 4035 County Rd 600 North, McLean, IL 61754.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com