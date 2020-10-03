GARLAND, Texas - Ronald "Ron" Eugene Davis, 57 lost his battle with MSA at his home in Garland, TX on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery in Waynesville, IL on October 3 at 10:00 a.m.

Ron was born in Bloomington, IL to John and Florence Davis. Ron is survived by his wife of 37 years Rebecca "Becky" Davis.

He is also survived by sons; Matthew (Tina) Davis; Travis (Pilar) Davis ; 7 grandchildren and siblings: Sharon Sears, John (Bussy), Diane Dupin, Rick, Brenda Shane, Millard (Shelly) and Bob.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann Marie.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Le Roy, IL, is assisting the family with the services.