Ronald Heck
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021

Ronald Heck

March 7, 1943 - Sep. 6, 2021

NORMAL - Ronald Heck of Normal, IL, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 78. He passed peacefully with family and friends at his side.

He is survived by six children: Teri Fulkerson (Jens), Brian Heck (Khoa), Chris Rann (Barbara), Sharon Bartlett (Royce), Jeanne Woodford (David), and Lara Wooten (James); eight grandchildren; his brother, Larry Heck (Sue); and his mother, Willa Groves. His wife, Mary, went to be with the Lord in January of 2011.

Ron was an avid tennis player and enjoyed watching many sports, including: tennis, football, and basketball. He loved homemade loaded nachos and was happiest when the house was full.

He will be greatly missed. At his request, no service will be held.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 19, 2021.
My sincere condolences to the family!! As a kid my family lived down the street on Martin street!! Never had anything but kindness from everyone!! May God give you peace!!
Lisa Reid
Friend
September 19, 2021
