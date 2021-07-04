Menu
Ronald Carl Morehead
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Ronald Carl Morehead

Jan. 29, 1939 - July 3, 2021

NORMAL - Ronald Carl Morehead, Normal, born January 29, 1939 in Carlinville to Carl W. & Melba V. Morehead, who preceded him in death. Ronn passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 3, 2021 in Normal.

Ronn graduated from Normal Community High School in 1958 where he received his Letterman Jacket Pin for Golf. He was married to Mollie Harms, who passed away in 2018. Together they created a blended family including five children: Byron C. Morehead (deceased), Stacey Morehead, Deborah Morehead (Karl Arndt) and Kimberly and Anthony Harms. Ronn has four grandchildren: Samantha Morehead (Jeremy Daniel), Emily Pate, Nathan-Andy Arndt and Justin Morehead (deceased); and four great-grandchildren: Corey, Chloe, Jordan and Amilia. Surviving is: his sister Judith (Barry) Rexroat; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Marvin D. Morehead.

Ronn's community service and involvement is legendary, creating job opportunities, aiding the unemployed and people with disabilities and strengthening the union movement.

Ronn served as Bloomington and Normal Trades and Labor Assembly (AFL-CIO) President since 1981. A 50-year-plus member of Laborers Local 362, he served as the local's secretary and as president, plus was the business manager for Bartenders Local 245.

Starting as construction laborer, Ronn was employed by the Illinois AFL-CIO Member Assistance Program, where he assisted workers during plant closings and layoffs and also crafted training opportunities for job retention. For many years he supervised the Summer Youth Employment Program for four counties and set up "Introduction to the Trades" classes to ensure job opportunities.

In the community and State, Ronn served on and often chaired numerous committees, including: Workforce Investment Act, for a multi-county area, serving since the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act in the 1970s, including four years as chair and ten years chairing the Youth Council; Illinois Workforce Investment Board, 41 years; Illinois Special Olympics: six years on the board, three as chair; Illinois Advisory Council on Adult, Vocational & Technical Education; 14 years on the board, three as chair; Mid-Central Community Action, seven years of board service, three as chair.

Illinois Education to Careers: four years, co-chaired the Private Sector committee; McLean County Chamber of Commerce – Economic Development Council; 14 years as vice-chair; Bloomington-Normal Convention & Visitors' Bureau – 16 years as chair, since its inception; World War II Monument Committee; Heartland Community College Foundation Board – 15 years; Town of Normal Downtown Advisory Committee; Democratic Party precinct committeeperson; Children's Christmas Party for Unemployed Families – committee member; Labor Day Parade – co-chair and organizer since 1977.

Ronn was an Illinois National Guard veteran and was active with AmVets and veterans' organizations. Community awards include: Illinois Workforce Board – outstanding leader of the Year; Town of Normal – Citizen of the Year; Town of Normal – Martin Luther King Jr. Human Relations Award; Village of Downs – Citizen of the Year; Honorary Police Department member (2002); McLean County Masons – Outstanding Service to the Communities of McLean County (though Ronn was not a Mason); Roosevelt Award – McLean County Democratic Party, 2017; McLean County Museum of History "History Maker."

Ronn and Mollie operated "Mollie's" restaurant in LeRoy through the 1980s and he had an antique store in north Normal. He enjoyed classic cars and was active in car clubs and in glassware collecting. Ronn could never say "no" to people in need or his community.

Visitation will be held at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home Wednesday, July 7 from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. and Funeral will be Thursday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL
Jul
8
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP, Ron. We were ICOVE members at the same time.
Gerry Schmidt, Caterpillar Training Manager, retired
Work
July 11, 2021
The Executive Board and the Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 197, extends our deepest sympathy to Ron´s family and friends. His work will not be forgotten.
~J.K.
July 10, 2021
Stan Ommen
July 8, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Ron´s passing...knew him from when I was employed by state board of education...so glad I was able to call him my friend!!! Will miss him, RIP my friend.
Tom Wittmuss
July 6, 2021
To the Morehead Family, especially Stacey and Samantha. I am deeply sorry to hear of Ron´s passIng. I worked with Stacey at Nestle Beich and also worked the same Line there. Please except my deepest Condolences. God Bless Ron´s Soul. And May. Ron Rest In Peace. God Bless each one of U, as U continue to Greave Ron´s PassIng. U are in my thoughts and Prayers. Thank u Ron for all your Service in and around our Community.
Ruth Jesse
Other
July 6, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Eileen Roberts
Family
July 6, 2021
I enjoyed working with Ron through the Illinois AFL-CIO MAP program. He was a mentor to so many people and made a difference in the lives of those he helped along the way. He will be missed!
Amy Rueff
July 6, 2021
We will always have great memories of when Carla worked for Ron and Mollie at Mollies in LeRoy He was always a Gentlemen and always always had Carla´s Back when it came to rude customers at the bar
Ed and Carla Underhill
July 6, 2021
I remember you at Mollies. You are a kind man that no one will forget! RIP.
Linda Stewart
Friend
July 5, 2021
I was a longtime classmate of Ronn´s and a frequent visitor to the Warehouse Rd shop. What a wonderful guy and I feel so thankful that I visited with him for a long time at our last class reunion! I know he will be missed but I am happy that he is reunited with his Mollie, who by the way, was also a lovely human being! Prayers to you
Judy Fisher Ploense
Friend
July 5, 2021
Deirdre Darnall
July 5, 2021
Thank you for your service to your community and people everywhere. Rest in peace Ron.
Debra Johnigk
Work
July 5, 2021
WE will miss your Ron, your neighbors on 40+ years. The Rogers
David Rogers
Friend
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results