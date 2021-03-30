Menu
Ronald L. Roher

March 30, 1943 - Feb. 24, 2021

THE VILLAGES, Florida - On February 24, 2021, we lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Here's some of his story, condensed into a smattering of paragraphs.

Ron Roher was born March 30, 1943, the son of Mary (Moore) and Clarence (Jack) Roher. He grew up in Lanesville, Illinois, a tiny town tucked inside sprawling cornfields. The town didn't have a school, so Ron traveled a few miles to neighboring Illiopolis for his classes. He played every sport offered, with basketball being his favorite.

Ron was the first in his family to attend college, and in 1966 graduated Illinois State Normal University, known today as ISU. With a degree in education he landed his first - and only - job teaching Jr. High math in Lexington. He was also hired to coach his favorite sport, basketball. Ron guided numerous teams to the IESA state basketball tournament during his career and in 1977 and 1998 was voted Coach of the Year by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Ron also coached baseball and led several individuals who competed in State track and field championships.

Ron also poured his passion into the classroom, where motivational posters littered the walls. Former students say they still remember them, and have even passed along the words to their own kids. One of the most popular: "The road to failure is paved with excuses". But it wasn't all tough love for Ron. He had a soft and gentle side, especially as the years ticked by. Former students say he was kind and patient when they struggled to understand the math. One student remembers: "He graciously spent many hours helping me through it."

In his early adult years, when Ron wasn't teaching and coaching, he loved adventure. He raced around on a dirt bike, enjoyed driving his Corvette, water and snow skied. A good friend remembers one cold winter day, bundled up in the warmest clothes they owned, he and Ron spent the entire day sledding. "I froze in that miserable cold", the friend shared, "It was one of the best days of my life."

Ron also spent a few years dabbling in photography, sparked by the curiosity of how he could capture the most creative, beautiful image. In his early 40s, he picked up a golf club and never put it down.

One of Ron's proudest accomplishments was the friendships he formed with both colleagues and former students. One student reflected: "He truly changed the course of my life in a talk we had as a young man."

Ron married Mary, his high school sweetheart in 1963 and they have two children, Christine and Scott. He taught them how to ride bikes, swim, snow ski and drive. He also instilled in them a strong work ethic.

Ron retired from coaching in 1998, and teaching in 2003. That's when he and Mary started traveling. They especially enjoyed trips to California to visit their only grandchild. In 2017 they packed up and moved to The Villages in Florida after cherishing over half a century in Lexington. Ron enjoyed the warm Florida sun, zipping around in his golf cart, and, of course, teeing up. He was an active member of Fairway Christian Church.

While his death was sudden, in the end, he was surrounded by those who loved him most. He leaves behind his wife, Mary; daughter, Christine; son, Scott (Lisa); granddaughter, Eleanor; and sister, Janet Dobrinsky (Mike). Ron had a particularly special bond with nieces, Leslie Vallar (Jason) and Lisa Evans (Michael); great-nephews: Dominic and Jack Vallar; and great-niece, Mia Evans.

Ron is deeply missed by many.

We hope you join us for a celebration of Ron's life on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Lexington Community Center. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to Fairway Christian Church, 251 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to his family. I have fond memories of junior high math with Mr. Roher. He was a great teacher and coach, and had a positive impact on many young people in the community.
Lisa Fritze (Leake)
April 4, 2021
So sad to hear of Mr Roher´s passing. He was my 7th grade math teacher. Everyone loved and appreciated him so much. May the Lord bring you comfort in knowing he is with Jesus.
Connie (Slagel) Reimer
April 1, 2021
One of my favorite teachers (1980). So many laughs working at the park district pool with him. So sorry for your loss.
Carol Foss-Larson
April 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ron´s passing he was definitely one of my favorite teachers in jr high . He had a genuine caring for his students and always made me laugh. Condolences to the family
Elisa Winterland
April 1, 2021
Mary and Chris, I am so sad to hear of Ron´s passing. I have fond memories of math class with him. Thinking of you and your family
Rene Kemp Shaffer
April 1, 2021
He was I am sure many of his students favorite teacher. Many of my fondest memories are from when he coached basketball. Rest In Peace and condolences to the family.
Anthony Leake
April 1, 2021
Mary, our hearts broke when we learned that Ron had died. I enjoyed teaching with him next door. Loved his giggle. Jimmy really enjoyed golfing with him. We are grateful to have known him. You and the family are in our thoughts.
Sondra wisdom
March 31, 2021
Ron was a great person, amazing teacher and coach. He touched so many people´s lives in a positive way. My sympathy for Mary, Christine and Scott.
Scott Thomas
March 31, 2021
You have my sincere condolences Mary its been a long time God bless
Jerry Ford
March 30, 2021
Mr. Roher was one of my favorite teachers in junior high (1978). I loved his class and how his door was always open. I truly believe he was a teacher, man and friend that was loved by all! My condolences to Mary, Christine and Scott.
Barb (Wilson) Funk
March 30, 2021
Sorry to hear of Ron's passing. We taught school together in 1971 and he was very kind to me.
Jerry Meiss
March 30, 2021
Math wasn't my strongest class but Ron did his job and I've ended up a lifelong bookkeeper - for the last 44 years I've used math every day. My condolences to Mary and the rest of the family. I have only fond memories of Mr. Roher who always seemed to be smiling.
Terri McHugh Spiak
March 30, 2021
My sincere condolences
WarrenEStephey
March 30, 2021
The old Prairie State Junior High conference was graced by many exceptional coaches in all sports. Ron was at the top of the list. Always helpful to younger coaches. I enjoyed my few rounds of golf at Indian Springs and Hazy Hills with Ron and Shirley Kramer. Rest in Peace old friend. Condolences to the family.
Ron Henkelman
March 30, 2021
