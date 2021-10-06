Ronald Lee Thomas

April 06, 1937 - October 02, 2021

PEORIA - Ronald Lee Thomas, 84, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 02, 2021.

He was born in Fairbury, IL on April 06, 1937 to the late George Hamilton Thomas and Hazel May Jessup. He married Janis Lee Zimmerman on October 05, 1961 in Hot Springs, AR, and she preceded him in death. He later married Mary Addis Ehlen in Peoria on January 16, 2015, and she survives.

He is also survived by his children: Ronald (Annette) Thomas, II, Sara (John) McCavitt, and Andrew (Teri) Thomas; step-children: Elisa (Dr. Scott) Demanes, and Marcy Bretsch; grandchildren: RJ, Katy, Evan, Andrew, and Anna; step-grandchildren: Dr. Addison, Dr. Gus, Ava, and Genevieve; and several nieces, and nephews who considered him the "favorite uncle".

In addition to his parents, and first wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jennifer; step-son, Perry Ehlen; and siblings: Robert, Richard, George, Charles, William, Marilyn Jean, Margaret, and Francis.

Ronald was employed by Prudential Insurance Company as a General Manager for a number of years. He later formed his own insurance agency, Thomas and Associates. He was a faithful member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, and also attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, and was a member of the American Legion Post #2. In 1956, he, and his brother Francis were signed by the Cardinals as Free Agents. His love of the Cardinals continued throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed playing golf, piano, and gardening, and he spent a number of years as a caretaker at the Country Club of Peoria.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Unity Point Healthcare Team for the past seven years of care - Dr. Tom Kouri, Dr. Tim Lawless, Dr. Subash Patel, and Dr. Alexander Alonso; his Cardiac Rehab Team, and Unity Point Hospice.

Visitation will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church on Thursday, October 07, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jocelyn Smolik, and Dr. James Lillie officiating. Cremation will be accorded following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PAWS. Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.