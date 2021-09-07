Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rose M. Carroll
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Rose M. Carroll

Jan. 29, 1919 - Sept. 3, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Rose M. Carroll, 102, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Rose was born on January 29, 1919 in Kewanee, a daughter of Richard and Jessie Rashid Naseef. She married Leo James Carroll on June 4, 1945 in Spokane, WA. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2018.

Surviving are four children: Susan Sarver, Richard (Teresa) Carroll, Jim (Kathy) Carroll, and Mary Henson; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister Joann Eversole, and a special brother-in-law, Ed Carroll.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Jim, and two sisters, Genevieve and Edna.

Rose was a school teacher for many years and a retired real estate agent. She was a lifelong member of Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington. Rose enjoyed her family and was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Mrs. Carroll was my 4th grade teacher at Glenn School. She was a wonderful teacher, and a lovely person. My sympathy goes to all her family.
Eleanor Puttcamp King
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results