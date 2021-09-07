Rose M. Carroll

Jan. 29, 1919 - Sept. 3, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Rose M. Carroll, 102, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Rose was born on January 29, 1919 in Kewanee, a daughter of Richard and Jessie Rashid Naseef. She married Leo James Carroll on June 4, 1945 in Spokane, WA. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2018.

Surviving are four children: Susan Sarver, Richard (Teresa) Carroll, Jim (Kathy) Carroll, and Mary Henson; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister Joann Eversole, and a special brother-in-law, Ed Carroll.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Jim, and two sisters, Genevieve and Edna.

Rose was a school teacher for many years and a retired real estate agent. She was a lifelong member of Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington. Rose enjoyed her family and was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com