Roy K. Peddycoart
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Roy K. Peddycoart

Oct. 24, 1940 - June 24, 2021

CLINTON - Roy K. Peddycoart, 80 of Clinton, IL, went to his heavenly home on June 24, 2021 at 10:15 p.m. at Farmer City Rehab and Health, Farmer City, IL, after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Scott Marsh officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Clinton Athletic Boosters or Compass Hospice.

Roy was born in Tuscola, IL on October 24, 1940, the son of Eugene and Lois E. (Hawkins) Peddycoart. He married Helen Geist in 1959. He later married Karen (Koons) Welch on November 9, 2000 in Gatlinburg, TN.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Welch, Clinton, IL; children: Mark (Tina) Peddycoart, Beardstown, IL, and Tish (David) McCafferty, Rochester, IL; stepsons: Gary Welch, Clinton, IL and Chris (Amy) Welch, Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Lucas McCafferty, Chloe McCafferty, Justin Peddycoart, Alison Peddycoart, Laura Peddycoart, Becky Peddycoart, Stacey Barreras, Jessica (Aaron) Pilkington and Clayton Welch. He is also survived by nine great grand-children, and two brothers: David Peddycoart, Springfield, IL and Robert (Judy) Peddycoart, Indianapolis, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Randall Peddycoart.

Roy was a welder; he worked at Allis Chalmers, Weavers, and Thrall Car. After retirement, he worked at Walmart and drove cars for Douglas Dodge. He loved golfing and enjoyed many golfing trips with family. Roy and Karen loved music and traveled to many Gene Watson concerts. Roy attended the First Christian Church.

Roy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mausoleum Park Cemetery
Clinton, IL
May God Bless You and keep you during this time of your sorrow.
Paul Nothnagel
Friend
July 8, 2021
My sincere condolences to Mark and Tish and your dads extended family for your loss. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. With Love, Cousin Dan Geist
Dan Geist
Family
June 30, 2021
Roy was a great man and will be deeply missed. May God give Karen and family peace at this very difficult time.
Michelle Stevens
June 30, 2021
