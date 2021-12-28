Menu
Roy M. Pulliam
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Roy M. Pulliam

Aug. 4, 1935 - Dec. 21, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Roy M. Pulliam, 86, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Heritage Health in Normal.

Roy was born in Eden, NC, on August 4, 1935, to Joe Will and Mary Lillie (Higgs) Pulliam. He married the love of his life, Carol "Joy" Orrick, on April 14, 1956. She survives. He is also survived by four children: Mary Tiras of Houston, TX, Penny (John) Pond of Houston, TX, Joe (Bobby Jo) Pulliam of Bloomington, and Jim (Kelly) Pulliam of Normal; seven siblings: sister, Shelby Goard, sister, Carol (Robert) Rorrer, sister, Linda Priddy (Milton) Hundley, sister, Judy (Richard) Heflin, brother, Jerry (Janice) Pulliam, sister Martha (Robert) Huff, and sister, Margie (Don) Lawson, all of Eden, NC; one brother-in-law, Louis Orrick of Bloomington; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, JoAnn Pulliam; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Roy Jr. (Cinda) and Allen Pulliam.

Roy graduated from Tri-City High School in Eden, NC. Soon after graduating high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Roy never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with his family and making people laugh with his wonderful stories. Roy loved visiting casinos, playing poker, bowling, golf, and woodworking. He is deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

The family thanks the Legacy unit staff at Heritage Health in Normal for their devoted caretaking and love for Roy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
